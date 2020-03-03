2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
"2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Cru
â€¢ Audio Theft Deterrent
â€¢ Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
â€¢ Radio: 6.5"" Touchscreen -inc: App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto Apple CarPlay MirrorLink) Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 4 speakers and 1 USB audio input
â€¢ Window Grid Diversity Antenna
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Black Side Windows Trim
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
â€¢ Wheels: 16"" x 6.5J Rama Painted Alloy
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Tires: 205/60R16 95H All Season
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Leatherette Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ Day-Night Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
â€¢ 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ Driver Seat
â€¢ Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
â€¢ Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front driver seat
â€¢ 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
â€¢ Manual Air Conditioning
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
â€¢ Urethane Gear Shifter Material
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
â€¢ Trip Computer
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Perimeter Alarm
â€¢ Glove Box
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Engine Immobilizer
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Driver Foot Rest
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Front And Rear Map Lights
â€¢ Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
â€¢ Eco Cloth Seating Surfaces
â€¢ Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest
â€¢ 50 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Engine Oil Cooler
â€¢ Engine: 1.4L TSI 147HP -inc: 4 cylinder
â€¢ Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
â€¢ Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Side Impact Beams
â€¢ Back-Up Camera
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
â€¢ Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
â€¢ Rear Child Safety Locks
â€¢ Airbag Occupancy Sensor
â€¢ Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
â€¢ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
â€¢ ABS And Driveline Traction Control
â€¢ Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
â€¢ Low Tire Pressure Warning
