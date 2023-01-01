Menu
The 2020 Buick Encore Preferred is a stylish and compact crossover SUV that combines modern design with advanced features. With its sleek lines and distinctive Buick grille, the Encore exudes sophistication on the road. The Preferred trim offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior, featuring premium materials and intuitive technology. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the Encore provides a smooth and agile driving experience, making it ideal for urban commuting and weekend getaways. With a focus on safety, the 2020 Buick Encore Preferred comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Buick Encore Preferred delivers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

24,298 KM

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

24,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJESB7LB067056

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-961A
  • Mileage 24,298 KM

The 2020 Buick Encore Preferred is a stylish and compact crossover SUV that combines modern design with advanced features. With its sleek lines and distinctive Buick grille, the Encore exudes sophistication on the road. The Preferred trim offers a comfortable and well-appointed interior, featuring premium materials and intuitive technology. Equipped with a fuel-efficient engine, the Encore provides a smooth and agile driving experience, making it ideal for urban commuting and weekend getaways. With a focus on safety, the 2020 Buick Encore Preferred comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance features, ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road, the Buick Encore Preferred delivers a blend of style, comfort, and practicality.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

