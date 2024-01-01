Menu
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport embodies the perfect fusion of performance and luxury, delivering an exhilarating driving experience with a touch of sophistication. With its sleek and dynamic exterior design, the CT5 Sport makes a bold statement on the road, complemented by distinctive LED lighting and a signature Cadillac grille. Under the hood, a powerful engine provides impressive performance, seamlessly paired with a responsive transmission for a thrilling ride. The interior showcases meticulous craftsmanship and premium materials, offering a refined and comfortable environment. Cutting-edge technology, including an advanced infotainment system and driver-assistance features, ensures a seamless and connected driving experience. The Cadillac CT5 Sport represents a harmonious blend of style, power, and innovation in the luxury sedan segment.

2020 Cadillac CT5

27,478 KM

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

SPORT

2020 Cadillac CTS

SPORT

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6DU5RK0L0156389

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,478 KM

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport embodies the perfect fusion of performance and luxury, delivering an exhilarating driving experience with a touch of sophistication. With its sleek and dynamic exterior design, the CT5 Sport makes a bold statement on the road, complemented by distinctive LED lighting and a signature Cadillac grille. Under the hood, a powerful engine provides impressive performance, seamlessly paired with a responsive transmission for a thrilling ride. The interior showcases meticulous craftsmanship and premium materials, offering a refined and comfortable environment. Cutting-edge technology, including an advanced infotainment system and driver-assistance features, ensures a seamless and connected driving experience. The Cadillac CT5 Sport represents a harmonious blend of style, power, and innovation in the luxury sedan segment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2020 Cadillac CTS