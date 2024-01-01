Menu
The 2020 Cadillac XT5 represents the epitome of luxury and performance in the midsize luxury SUV segment. With its sleek and sophisticated design, the XT5 exudes modern elegance from every angle. Its bold front grille, signature LED headlights, and sculpted body lines give it a commanding presence on the road. Under the hood, the XT5 offers the 3.6-liter V6 engine provides exhilarating acceleration and smooth power delivery. Inside the cabin, the XT5 offers a refined and upscale environment designed to pamper both driver and passengers alike. Premium materials such as leather upholstery, real wood trim, and aluminum accents adorn the interior, creating a luxurious ambiance. The spacious cabin provides ample room for five passengers, along with generous cargo space for all your belongings. Technological innovation is also a hallmark of the 2020 XT5. Cadillacs intuitive CUE infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard, offering seamless smartphone integration, navigation, and a host of entertainment options. With its combination of striking design, luxurious appointments, and cutting-edge technology, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 sets a new standard for excellence in the luxury SUV market. Whether cruising through city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the XT5 delivers a driving experience that is nothing short of exceptional.

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

23,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNDRS7LZ182635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,707 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 represents the epitome of luxury and performance in the midsize luxury SUV segment. With its sleek and sophisticated design, the XT5 exudes modern elegance from every angle. Its bold front grille, signature LED headlights, and sculpted body lines give it a commanding presence on the road.

Under the hood, the XT5 offers the 3.6-liter V6 engine provides exhilarating acceleration and smooth power delivery.

Inside the cabin, the XT5 offers a refined and upscale environment designed to pamper both driver and passengers alike. Premium materials such as leather upholstery, real wood trim, and aluminum accents adorn the interior, creating a luxurious ambiance. The spacious cabin provides ample room for five passengers, along with generous cargo space for all your belongings.

Technological innovation is also a hallmark of the 2020 XT5. Cadillac's intuitive CUE infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard, offering seamless smartphone integration, navigation, and a host of entertainment options.

With its combination of striking design, luxurious appointments, and cutting-edge technology, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 sets a new standard for excellence in the luxury SUV market. Whether cruising through city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the XT5 delivers a driving experience that is nothing short of exceptional.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

