$41,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
51,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10113162
- Stock #: 23-683A
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH1LGA45635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,383 KM
Vehicle Description
More information to come..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
