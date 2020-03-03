2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2020 Genesis G70 2.0T Prestige No Accidents, 5-Year Maintenance Included!
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Nappa Leather Seat Trim -inc: diamond stitch quilting
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- 150 Amp Alternator
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine: 2.0L GDI DOHC Turbo I4 w/Dual CVVT -inc: engine idle stop-and-go system
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters selectable drive mode (Smart Eco Comfort Sport Custom) and downshift rev-matching
- Automatic Equalizer
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Window Grid Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- 660w Premium Amplifier
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Clearcoat Paint
- Aluminum Spare Wheel
- Lip Spoiler
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Wheels: 19 x 8J Fr & 19 x 8.5J Rr Aluminum Alloy
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Laminated Glass
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- LED Brakelights
- Light Tinted Glass
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Leather Door Trim Insert
- Engine Immobilizer
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Genesis Connected Services Selective Service Internet Access
- Valet Function
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Cargo Space Lights
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Perimeter Alarm
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Ashtray
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Air Filtration
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Systems Monitor
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Head-Up Display
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Rear Cupholder
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Compass
- Carpet Floor Trim Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
- Power Rear Windows
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- 10-Way Driver Seat
- Trip Computer
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Tracker System
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power-adjustable driver's seat w/thigh support adjustment cushion extension and 4-way lumbar adjustment 12-way power-adjustable front passenger's seat w/4-way lumbar adjustment and driver integrated memory system
- Front Cupholder
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Driver Foot Rest
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Illuminated Locking Glove Box
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Digital/Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
