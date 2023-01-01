Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

8,707 KM

Details Description Features

$61,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10611687
  2. 10611687
  3. 10611687
  4. 10611687
  5. 10611687
  6. 10611687
  7. 10611687
  8. 10611687
  9. 10611687
  10. 10611687
  11. 10611687
  12. 10611687
  13. 10611687
  14. 10611687
  15. 10611687
  16. 10611687
  17. 10611687
  18. 10611687
  19. 10611687
  20. 10611687
  21. 10611687
  22. 10611687
Contact Seller

$61,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10611687
  • Stock #: 24-101A
  • VIN: 1GTV9DEL6LZ276009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-101A
  • Mileage 8,707 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is a standout full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends performance, style, and modern amenities. With its commanding presence on the road, this truck exudes confidence and capability. Under the hood, it's powered by a range of robust engine options, including the efficient 5.3-liter V8 and the powerful 6.2-liter V8, ensuring that it can handle a variety of tasks with ease.

Inside the cabin, the Sierra 1500 SLT offers a refined and well-appointed interior with premium materials and a host of high-tech features. Leather-appointed seats provide comfort and support, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. The attention to detail in terms of craftsmanship and design is evident throughout the interior.

When it comes to functionality, the Sierra 1500 SLT doesn't disappoint. It boasts a spacious bed for hauling cargo and a trailering package that makes towing a breeze. Advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, enhance your driving experience and provide added peace of mind.

In summary, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is a versatile and luxurious truck that's equally at home on the worksite as it is on a family adventure. Its powerful performance, upscale interior, and array of features make it a top choice for those seeking a capable and comfortable pickup truck.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2009 Toyota Tundra S...
 295,380 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 8,707 KM
$61,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 SLT
 225,206 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory