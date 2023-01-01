Menu
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 embodies a harmonious blend of rugged capability and refined luxury, making it a standout in the competitive pickup truck landscape. Designed for off-road enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike, the AT4 trim level enhances the Sierra 1500 with specialized features tailored for adventurous journeys. Under the hood, drivers can expect robust engine options that deliver impressive performance both on and off the pavement. The Sierra 1500 AT4 boasts a distinctive exterior appearance, highlighted by unique styling cues and functional enhancements that contribute to its off-road prowess. Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted with a spacious and well-appointed interior, equipped with advanced technology and premium amenities for a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its combination of rugged capability, sophisticated design, and advanced features, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 offers a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and luxurious pickup truck.

93,129 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

93,129KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL4LZ167515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-292A
  • Mileage 93,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

2020 GMC Sierra 1500