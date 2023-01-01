$54,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$54,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-292A
- Mileage 93,129 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 embodies a harmonious blend of rugged capability and refined luxury, making it a standout in the competitive pickup truck landscape. Designed for off-road enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike, the AT4 trim level enhances the Sierra 1500 with specialized features tailored for adventurous journeys. Under the hood, drivers can expect robust engine options that deliver impressive performance both on and off the pavement. The Sierra 1500 AT4 boasts a distinctive exterior appearance, highlighted by unique styling cues and functional enhancements that contribute to its off-road prowess. Inside the cabin, occupants are greeted with a spacious and well-appointed interior, equipped with advanced technology and premium amenities for a comfortable and connected driving experience. With its combination of rugged capability, sophisticated design, and advanced features, the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 offers a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile and luxurious pickup truck. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
