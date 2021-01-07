+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is the perfect pre-owned for you. This Truck is fully loaded and ready for any terrain you may take it on. Does this vehicle have heated seats? Yes, this truck comes with heated AND vented front seats. Does this vehicle have automatic climate control? Yes, this truck is equipped with automatic climate control. Does this vehicle have a technology package? Yes, this vehicle is equipped with a bed view camera and rear camera mirrors. Does this vehicle have a remote vehicle start? Yes! Utilize the remote vehicle start that this truck has on those cold winter mornings. For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!
