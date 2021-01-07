Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

11,485 KM

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
Denali

Denali

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

11,485KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,485 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is the perfect pre-owned for you. This Truck is fully loaded and ready for any terrain you may take it on. Does this vehicle have heated seats? Yes, this truck comes with heated AND vented front seats. Does this vehicle have automatic climate control? Yes, this truck is equipped with automatic climate control. Does this vehicle have a technology package? Yes, this vehicle is equipped with a bed view camera and rear camera mirrors. Does this vehicle have a remote vehicle start? Yes! Utilize the remote vehicle start that this truck has on those cold winter mornings. For more information or to book a test drive, please call or email our Sales Department!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

