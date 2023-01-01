Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

63,456 KM

Details Description Features

$85,998

+ tax & licensing
$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$85,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212297
  • Stock #: 24-026A
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY1LF152041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-026A
  • Mileage 63,456 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come..

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

