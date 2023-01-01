Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

47,725 KM

Details Description Features

$86,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$86,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10525296
  • Stock #: 24-175A
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY7LF341406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,725 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali is the epitome of luxury and power in the heavy-duty truck segment. This full-sized pickup truck showcases a commanding presence on the road with its bold grille, chrome accents, and signature Denali badging. Under the hood, it packs a potent V8 engine that effortlessly handles heavy towing and hauling tasks.

Inside, the Sierra 3500 Denali offers a plush and well-appointed cabin with premium leather upholstery, wood-grain trim, and top-tier materials. The advanced technology features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, and an impressive suite of safety systems for added peace of mind.

Whether you're towing a trailer, navigating challenging terrain, or simply cruising in style, the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 Denali provides an unmatched combination of luxury and capability that sets it apart in the world of heavy-duty trucks.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 82,720 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 99,445 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 112,723 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory