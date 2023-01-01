Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is a pinnacle of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. Commanding attention on the road, this truck exudes a bold and commanding presence with its distinctive grille, chrome accents, and powerful stance. The Denali trim, GMCs premier level of luxury, takes the Sierra 3500HD to new heights of refinement. Under the hood, the Sierra 3500HD Denali boasts formidable performance, thanks to a robust engine and advanced towing capabilities. Whether youre hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer, this truck is designed to handle the toughest tasks with ease. Step inside, and the Denalis interior welcomes you with premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. The cabin is spacious, offering comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. High-quality leather upholstery, advanced infotainment features, and driver-assistance technologies contribute to an elevated driving experience. The Sierra 3500HD Denali is not just a workhorse; its a luxury vehicle that doesnt compromise on performance. From its sophisticated design to its advanced features, this truck caters to those who demand both power and refinement in their heavy-duty vehicle. Whether youre navigating city streets or conquering off-road terrain, the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is the epitome of a high-end, heavy-duty pickup truck. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

155,822 KM

Details Description Features

$75,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10665714
  2. 10665714
  3. 10665714
  4. 10665714
  5. 10665714
  6. 10665714
  7. 10665714
  8. 10665714
  9. 10665714
  10. 10665714
Contact Seller

$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WEY1LF341546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,822 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is a pinnacle of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. Commanding attention on the road, this truck exudes a bold and commanding presence with its distinctive grille, chrome accents, and powerful stance. The Denali trim, GMC's premier level of luxury, takes the Sierra 3500HD to new heights of refinement.

Under the hood, the Sierra 3500HD Denali boasts formidable performance, thanks to a robust engine and advanced towing capabilities. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer, this truck is designed to handle the toughest tasks with ease.

Step inside, and the Denali's interior welcomes you with premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. The cabin is spacious, offering comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. High-quality leather upholstery, advanced infotainment features, and driver-assistance technologies contribute to an elevated driving experience.

The Sierra 3500HD Denali is not just a workhorse; it's a luxury vehicle that doesn't compromise on performance. From its sophisticated design to its advanced features, this truck caters to those who demand both power and refinement in their heavy-duty vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering off-road terrain, the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is the epitome of a high-end, heavy-duty pickup truck.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 41,104 KM $63,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 123,719 KM $78,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 116,694 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500