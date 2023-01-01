$75,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$75,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 155,822 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is a pinnacle of power, luxury, and capability in the heavy-duty truck segment. Commanding attention on the road, this truck exudes a bold and commanding presence with its distinctive grille, chrome accents, and powerful stance. The Denali trim, GMC's premier level of luxury, takes the Sierra 3500HD to new heights of refinement.
Under the hood, the Sierra 3500HD Denali boasts formidable performance, thanks to a robust engine and advanced towing capabilities. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer, this truck is designed to handle the toughest tasks with ease.
Step inside, and the Denali's interior welcomes you with premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology. The cabin is spacious, offering comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. High-quality leather upholstery, advanced infotainment features, and driver-assistance technologies contribute to an elevated driving experience.
The Sierra 3500HD Denali is not just a workhorse; it's a luxury vehicle that doesn't compromise on performance. From its sophisticated design to its advanced features, this truck caters to those who demand both power and refinement in their heavy-duty vehicle. Whether you're navigating city streets or conquering off-road terrain, the 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is the epitome of a high-end, heavy-duty pickup truck.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244