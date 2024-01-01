$73,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$73,998
+ taxes & licensing
54,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WEY9LF325384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 54,080 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE INFORMATION TO COME
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
2020 GMC Sierra 3500