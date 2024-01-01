Menu
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

54,080 KM

Details Description Features

$73,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

54,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WEY9LF325384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,080 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

2020 GMC Sierra 3500