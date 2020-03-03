2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Window Grid Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity 7.0"" touch screen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Light Tinted Glass
• Wheels: 15"" x 6.0J Silver Steel
• Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Clearcoat Paint
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Driver Foot Rest
• Engine Immobilizer
• Air Filtration
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Passenger Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• Power Rear Windows
• Front Centre Armrest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Driver Seat
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Glove Box
• Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Front Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Cargo Space Lights
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
• Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
• Front Map Lights
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Analog Display
• Trip Computer
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Perimeter Alarm
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Rear Cupholder
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Manual Air Conditioning
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: Smartstream Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
• 53 L Fuel Tank
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• 4.89 Axle Ratio
• 120 Amp Alternator
• Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
• Back-Up Camera
• Side Impact Beams
• Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
• Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
