2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT
- Window Grid Antenna
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity 7.0"" touch screen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Clearcoat Paint
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Light Tinted Glass
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
- Wheels: 16"" x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Power Rear Windows
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Front Cupholder
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Air Filtration
- Delayed Accessory Power
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Trip Computer
- Glove Box
- Driver Seat
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats w/seat height adjuster (pump device)
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
- Perimeter Alarm
- Passenger Seat
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Analog Display
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Front Map Lights
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Cargo Space Lights
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Rear Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Engine Immobilizer
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- 4.89 Axle Ratio
- Front-Wheel Drive
- 53 L Fuel Tank
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection
- 120 Amp Alternator
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Back-Up Camera
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4