"2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Manual
• Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
• Streaming Audio
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8.0"" touch-screen display Android Auto Apple CarPlay iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
• Clearcoat Paint
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum-Alloy
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Tires: P225/40R18 All-Season
• Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• LED Brakelights
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Lip Spoiler
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Light Tinted Glass
• Cargo Space Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Perimeter Alarm
• Valet Function
• Driver Seat
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
• Front Cupholder
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Air Filtration
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Analog Display
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Ashtray
• Driver Foot Rest
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats
• Trip Computer
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Rear Cupholder
• Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Power Rear Windows
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Front Cigar Lighter(s)
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Glove Box
• Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Engine Immobilizer
• Passenger Seat
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Engine: 1.6L GDI 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 130 Amp Alternator
• 4.47 Axle Ratio
• 53 L Fuel Tank
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Front-Wheel Drive
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Sport Tuned Suspension
• Driver Knee Airbag
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
