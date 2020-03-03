2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2020 Hyundai Kona Trend
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Streaming Audio
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0"" colour LCD touch-screen display 6 speakers Bluetooth hands-free phone system iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Android Auto Apple CarPlay and voice recognition
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Clearcoat Paint
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Lip Spoiler
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Front Fog Lamps
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
- Front Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
- Driver Seat
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Cargo Space Lights
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Air Filtration
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Valet Function
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Analog Display
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Driver Foot Rest
- Trip Computer
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Cupholder
- Manual Air Conditioning
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
- Engine Immobilizer
- Rear Cupholder
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Perimeter Alarm
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Transmission: 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT)
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- 3.579 Axle Ratio
- 130 Amp Alternator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- 911# Maximum Payload
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- GVWR: 1930 kgs
- and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
