2020 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate FWD
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Compass
- Front Map Lights
- Engine Immobilizer
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Perimeter Alarm
- Leather Seat Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Driver Foot Rest
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Front-Wheel Drive
- Engine: 150 kW Electric Motor -inc: 64 .0 kWh battery
- SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: button type shift-by-wire and sport mode
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger 9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V
- GVWR: 2160 kgs
- 7.98 Axle Ratio
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Fixed Antenna
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 10.25"" colour LCD touchscreen 2 iPod/MP3/auxiliary input jacks Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/phonebook transfer Android Auto Apple CarPlay BlueLink connected car services w/3-year subscription SiriusXM satellite radio HD Radio voice command recognition multiple device connection embedded navigation w/split screen display traffic flow and incident data free via HD Radio (HERE) and Infinity premium audio w/8 speakers including subwoofer and Clari-Fi music restoration technology
- Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Wheels: 17"" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Body-Coloured Grille
- Cornering Lights
- Clearcoat Paint
- LED Brakelights
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Front License Plate Bracket
- Deep Tinted Glass
- Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season Low Rolling Resistance
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Lip Spoiler
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Driver Seat
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Rear Cupholder
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Charge Port Door
- Valet Function
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Trip Computer
- Systems Monitor
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- Remote Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Digital Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Air Filtration
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Cargo Space Lights
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Head-Up Display
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver 2-way power lumbar support
