$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit
250.448.2244
2020 Hyundai KONA
2020 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250.448.2244
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
21,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8183583
- Stock #: O22-984A
- VIN: KM8K2CAA0LU457623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O22-984A
- Mileage 21,941 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kona is a local accident free vehicle that was just traded in for a F-150! This vehicle also comes with 2 sets of tires on rims, the winter tires are studded and almost brand new!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1