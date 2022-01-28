Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

21,941 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Preferred

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

21,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183583
  • Stock #: O22-984A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA0LU457623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O22-984A
  • Mileage 21,941 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kona is a local accident free vehicle that was just traded in for a F-150! This vehicle also comes with 2 sets of tires on rims, the winter tires are studded and almost brand new!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

