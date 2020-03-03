2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2020 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Ultimate
• Regular Amplifier
• Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 System w/Navigation -inc: 10.25"" colour touchscreen w/onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio Bose premium audio system w/12 speakers and Centerpoint audio technology BlueLink connected vehicle system HERE HD Traffic real-time traffic service (no subscription required) SiriusXM Travel Link (3 month trial then paid subscription after) HD Radio technology w/multicasting iPod and auxiliary input jacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability w/wired USB connection and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Here HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• Streaming Audio
• Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions
• Digital Signal Processor
• Bose Speakers
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
• Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
• LED Brakelights
• Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
• Light Tinted Glass
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Trunk Rear Cargo Access
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Black Grille
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
• Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Laminated Glass
• Clearcoat Paint
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Cargo Space Lights
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
• Head-Up Display
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Engine Immobilizer
• Driver Seat
• Digital/Analog Display
• Driver Foot Rest
• Leather Seating Surfaces
• Systems Monitor
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Air Filtration
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Passenger Seat
• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Front Map Lights
• Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
• BlueLink Tracker System
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Rear Cupholder
• Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
• Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Front Cupholder
• Smart Device Remote Engine Start
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Trip Computer
• Perimeter Alarm
• Power Rear Windows
• Compass
• Seats w/Cloth Back Material
• Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver's integrated memory system (IMS) for seat position
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
• 130 Amp Alternator
• 3.37 Axle Ratio
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
• 60 L Fuel Tank
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
