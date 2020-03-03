2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury
â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
â€¢ Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions
â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0"" colour LCD touchscreen Bose premium audio system w/12 speakers and Centerpoint audio technology BlueLink connected vehicle system HD Radio technology w/multicasting iPod and auxiliary input jacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability w/wired USB connection and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming
â€¢ Regular Amplifier
â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna
â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket
â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper
â€¢ Black Grille
â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles
â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
â€¢ Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
â€¢ Laminated Glass
â€¢ Clearcoat Paint
â€¢ Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
â€¢ LED Brakelights
â€¢ Light Tinted Glass
â€¢ Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel
â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access
â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights
â€¢ Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
â€¢ Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
â€¢ Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
â€¢ Smart Device Remote Engine Start
â€¢ Front Cupholder
â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material
â€¢ Leatherette Door Trim Insert
â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge
â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power
â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner
â€¢ HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
â€¢ Analog Display
â€¢ Air Filtration
â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
â€¢ Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
â€¢ Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
â€¢ Rear Cupholder
â€¢ Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
â€¢ BlueLink Tracker System
â€¢ Power Rear Windows
â€¢ Leather Seating Surfaces
â€¢ Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
â€¢ Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
â€¢ Cargo Space Lights
â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer
â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box
â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
â€¢ Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors and paddle shifters
â€¢ 3.37 Axle Ratio
â€¢ 60 L Fuel Tank
â€¢ 130 Amp Alternator
â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive
â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection
â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
â€¢ Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
â€¢ Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
â€¢ Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
â€¢ Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4