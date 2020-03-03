Menu
2020 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$38,109

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778091
  • Stock #: UV677102
  • VIN: 5NPEL4J2XLH027167
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury

 

â€¢ 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

â€¢ Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions

 

â€¢ Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Display Audio -inc: 8.0"" colour LCD touchscreen Bose premium audio system w/12 speakers and Centerpoint audio technology BlueLink connected vehicle system HD Radio technology w/multicasting iPod and auxiliary input jacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability w/wired USB connection and Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio streaming

 

â€¢ Regular Amplifier

 

â€¢ Integrated Roof Antenna

 

â€¢ Front License Plate Bracket

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

â€¢ Black Grille

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

â€¢ Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

â€¢ Wheels: 18"" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy

 

â€¢ Laminated Glass

 

â€¢ Clearcoat Paint

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

â€¢ Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

 

â€¢ Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

â€¢ LED Brakelights

 

â€¢ Light Tinted Glass

 

â€¢ Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

 

â€¢ Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

â€¢ Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

 

â€¢ Steel Spare Wheel

 

â€¢ Trunk Rear Cargo Access

 

â€¢ Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

â€¢ Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

 

â€¢ Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

â€¢ Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season

 

â€¢ Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

â€¢ Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

 

â€¢ Smart Device Remote Engine Start

 

â€¢ Front Cupholder

 

â€¢ HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

â€¢ Seats w/Cloth Back Material

 

â€¢ Leatherette Door Trim Insert

 

â€¢ Outside Temp Gauge

 

â€¢ Delayed Accessory Power

 

â€¢ Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

 

â€¢ 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

â€¢ Full Cloth Headliner

 

â€¢ HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

 

â€¢ Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

â€¢ Analog Display

 

â€¢ Air Filtration

 

â€¢ Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

 

â€¢ Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

â€¢ Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

â€¢ Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

 

â€¢ Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

 

â€¢ Rear Cupholder

 

â€¢ Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access

 

â€¢ Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

 

â€¢ Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

â€¢ BlueLink Tracker System

 

â€¢ Power Rear Windows

 

â€¢ Leather Seating Surfaces

 

â€¢ Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

 

â€¢ Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

 

â€¢ FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

 

â€¢ Cargo Space Lights

 

â€¢ Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

â€¢ Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

â€¢ Redundant Digital Speedometer

 

â€¢ Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

â€¢ Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

â€¢ Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

â€¢ Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

â€¢ Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors and paddle shifters

 

â€¢ 3.37 Axle Ratio

 

â€¢ 60 L Fuel Tank

 

â€¢ 130 Amp Alternator

 

â€¢ Front-Wheel Drive

 

â€¢ Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

â€¢ Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

â€¢ Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

â€¢ 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

 

â€¢ Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

 

â€¢ Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

 

â€¢ Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4

 

â€¢ Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

â€¢ Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

