Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from including this 2020 Hyundai Tucson. This Hyundai Tucson Preferred has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things youll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Tucson Preferred speaks volumes about its owner, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what youve been looking for. With quality in mind

2020 Hyundai Tucson

112,015 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

12675138

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

KOT Auto Group

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

250 861-1040

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,015KM
VIN KM8J3CA4XLU130942

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,015 KM

Okanagan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from


including this 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

This Hyundai Tucson Preferred has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Enhanced performance


a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle.

The quintessential Hyundai -- This Hyundai Tucson Preferred speaks volumes about its owner


a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind


http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2020-id12450552.html

about uncompromising individuality
this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2020 Hyundai Tucson