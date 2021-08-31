Menu
2020 Kia Forte

56,170 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,170KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7722094
  • Stock #: O21-1115
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD7LE172140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O21-1115
  • Mileage 56,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Forte's trim level is EX. Loaded with excellent features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Additional features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

