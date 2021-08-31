2020 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Loaded with excellent features, this Forte EX is equipped with wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, LED lighting, side mirror turn signals, and chrome exterior styling. Additional features include lane keep assistance, driver attention alerts, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, a leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, plus steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry and heated side mirrors. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
