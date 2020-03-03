2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
+ taxes & licensing
For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723
All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!
"2020 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Chrome Side Windows Trim
• LED Brakelights
• Lip Spoiler
• Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Front Fog Lamps
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Roof Rack
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Wheels: 16"" Alloy
• 6-Way Passenger Seat
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver Seat
• 2 12V DC Power Outlets
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Front Map Lights
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
• Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Rear Cupholder
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Air Filtration
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cloth & Leather Seat Trim
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Perimeter Alarm
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
• Driver Foot Rest
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Engine Immobilizer
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Front Cupholder
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Digital/Analog Display
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual height adjuster
• Trip Computer
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
• Engine: 1.6L Kappa GDI DOHC D-CVVT
• GVWR: 2000 kg (4409 lb)
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Transmission: 6-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: drive mode select
• Hybrid Electric Motor
• 43 L Fuel Tank
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V and 2.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
• Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
• 3.227 Axle Ratio
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Side Impact Beams
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and 8 Gb Internal Memory
• Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD/Satellite Radio -inc: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 8"" LCD screen UVO Intelligence telematics aux and USB connection Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls
• 6 Speakers
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Splash Guards
• Tires: P205/60R16
• Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4