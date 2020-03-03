2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2020 Kia Sorento LX+ V6
• Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
• Engine Immobilizer
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Trip Computer
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Front Cupholder
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• 71 L Fuel Tank
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Engine: 3.3L GDI V6 -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Axle Ratio: 3.510
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7"" display audio w/rearview camera Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth 6 speakers USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Clearcoat Paint
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tires: 235/65R17
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Lip Spoiler
• Wheels w/Silver Accents
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Splash Guards
• Wheels: 17"" Alloy
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Chrome Door Handles
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Front Map Lights
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Cloth Seat Trim
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Systems Monitor
• 8-Way Driver Seat
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power and height-adjustable driver seat
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Cargo Space Lights
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Analog Display
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Perimeter Alarm
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Air Filtration
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
• Rear Cupholder
