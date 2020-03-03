2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2020 Kia Sorento EX V6
• Chrome Door Handles
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Laminated Glass
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
• Air Filtration
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• 8-Way Passenger Seat
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather Seat Trim
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Trip Computer
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Delayed Accessory Power
• 10-Way Driver Seat
• Rear Cupholder
• Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
• Cargo Net
• Front Cupholder
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power and height-adjustable driver seat driver memory seat setting and power passenger seat
• Cargo Space Lights
• Analog Display
• Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Roll-Up Cargo Cover
• Outside Temp Gauge
• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Engine Immobilizer
• Systems Monitor
• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Perimeter Alarm
• Driver Foot Rest
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
• Front Map Lights
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Electronic Transfer Case
• Engine: 3.3L GDI V6 -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
• 71 L Fuel Tank
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Trailer Wiring Harness
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Axle Ratio: 3.510
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7"" display audio w/rearview camera Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth 6 speakers USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Tires: 235/60R18
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Wheels: 18"" Machined-Finish Alloy
• Front Fog Lamps
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Clearcoat Paint
• Splash Guards
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Lip Spoiler
