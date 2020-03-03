Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$40,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4770243
  • Stock #: UV094863
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA58LG634809
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2020 Kia Sorento EX V6

 

• Chrome Door Handles

 

• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

• Laminated Glass

 

• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• 8-Way Passenger Seat

 

• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets

 

• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• Leather Seat Trim

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

 

• 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Redundant Digital Speedometer

 

• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• Illuminated Locking Glove Box

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

 

• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

 

• Trip Computer

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• 10-Way Driver Seat

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

 

• Cargo Net

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power and height-adjustable driver seat driver memory seat setting and power passenger seat

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Analog Display

 

• Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

• Leather Gear Shifter Material

 

• Roll-Up Cargo Cover

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

 

• Front Map Lights

 

• Heated Leather Steering Wheel

 

• Electronic Transfer Case

 

• Engine: 3.3L GDI V6 -inc: Dual Over-Head Cam (DOHC) and Dual Cam Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

 

• 71 L Fuel Tank

 

• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)

 

• Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• Trailer Wiring Harness

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Axle Ratio: 3.510

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Radio Data System

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7"" display audio w/rearview camera Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth 6 speakers USB input ports and steering wheel audio controls

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Tires: 235/60R18

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Wheels: 18"" Machined-Finish Alloy

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

 

• Deep Tinted Glass

 

• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

• Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

• Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

 

• Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Splash Guards

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

