"2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Premium
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Front Fog Lamps
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
• Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
• Splash Guards
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Driver Foot Rest
• Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
• Engine Immobilizer
• Cargo Space Lights
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
• Analog Display
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Heated Front Bucket Seats
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Trip Computer
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Front Cigar Lighter(s)
• Rear Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Leather Gear Shifter Material
• Air Filtration
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
• Cloth Door Trim Insert
• Front Map Lights
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Front Cupholder
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
• 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
• 5.71 Axle Ratio
• Front Anti-Roll Bar
• Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 54 L Fuel Tank
• 150 Amp Alternator
• 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
• Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
• Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Back-Up Camera
