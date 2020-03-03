2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2020 Kia Telluride SX
• Illuminated Locking Glove Box
• Heated Leather Steering Wheel
• Smart Device Remote Engine Start
• Find My Car Tracker System
• Redundant Digital Speedometer
• FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
• Driver Foot Rest
• Systems Monitor
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
• Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
• Leather Seat Trim
• Trip Computer
• 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Heated & Air Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating 6 way power passenger seating 2 way driver lumbar support driver memory system and driver seat cushion extension
• 71.2 L Fuel Tank
• Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 3.648 Final Drive Ratio
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Radio: AM/FM -inc: harman/kardon premium sound 10.25"" multimedia interface w/navigation and HD traffic Bluetooth and voice recognition
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Rear Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
• Digital Signal Processor
• 630w Regular Amplifier
• Streaming Audio
• 10 Speakers
• Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Clearcoat Paint
• Tires: 245/50R20
• Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Chrome Door Handles
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Chrome Grille
• Perimeter/Approach Lights
• Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
• Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Lip Spoiler
• Laminated Glass
• Deep Tinted Glass
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
• Wheels: 20"" Machine Finish Alloy
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Front Fog Lamps
• Splash Guards
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
• Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• 4 12V DC Power Outlets
• Fixed 70-30 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
• Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Front Cupholder
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
• Cargo Space Lights
• Rear Cupholder
• Passenger Seat
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
• Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Compass
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Valet Function
• 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
• Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Perimeter Alarm
• Smart Device Integration
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
• Engine Immobilizer
• Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
• HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Front Map Lights
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
• Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
• Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
• Air Filtration
• Analog Display
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• 10-Way Driver Seat
