Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

41,422 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250.448.2244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,422KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8534162
  • Stock #: O22-463
  • VIN: JA4AT3AA4LZ600289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,422 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 89,647 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX Spor...
 47,310 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Odyssey T...
 109,586 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250.448.XXXX

(click to show)

250.448.2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory