"2020 Nissan Kicks SR FWD
• Digital Signal Processor
• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System
• Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7.0"" capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Apple CarPlay Android Auto SiriusXM satellite radio hands-free text messaging assistant and Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system including UltraNearField speakers in driver's headrest
• Regular Amplifier
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Streaming Audio
• Light Tinted Glass
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Body-Coloured Door Handles
• Black Side Windows Trim
• Clearcoat Paint
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
• Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Roof Rack Rails Only
• Dark Chrome Grille
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Front Fog Lamps
• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Tires: 205/55R17
• Lip Spoiler
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Wheels: 17"" Alloy
• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
• Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Interior Trim -inc: Prima-Tex Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• Cargo Space Lights
• Driver Seat
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
• Digital/Analog Display
• FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Power Rear Windows
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• 1 12V DC Power Outlet
• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
• Front Cupholder
• Front And Rear Map Lights
• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Perimeter Alarm
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Day-Night Rearview Mirror
• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
• Rear Cupholder
• Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
• Compass
• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
• Prima-Tex Appointed Seat Trim
• Illuminated Glove Box
• Automatic Air Conditioning
• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
• Driver Foot Rest
• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
• Trip Computer
• Air Filtration
• Engine Immobilizer
• Rigid Cargo Cover
• Leatherette Door Trim Insert
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• 120 Amp Alternator
• 3.927 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Electric Power-Assist Steering
• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
• Front-Wheel Drive
• Right Side Camera
• Rear Child Safety Locks
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
• Rear Parking Sensors
