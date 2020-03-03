Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$23,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4758942
  • Stock #: NV237748
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV9LL487723
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2020 Nissan Kicks SR FWD

 

• 3.927 Axle Ratio

 

• Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)

 

• Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Electric Power-Assist Steering

 

• Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

 

• Front-Wheel Drive

 

• Right Side Camera

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera

 

• Rear Parking Sensors

 

• Digital Signal Processor

 

• Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System

 

• Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7.0"" capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Apple CarPlay Android Auto SiriusXM satellite radio hands-free text messaging assistant and Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system including UltraNearField speakers in driver's headrest

 

• Regular Amplifier

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Streaming Audio

 

• Light Tinted Glass

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

• Black Side Windows Trim

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

 

• Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

 

• Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

• Roof Rack Rails Only

 

• Dark Chrome Grille

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Front Fog Lamps

 

• Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Tires: 205/55R17

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Wheels: 17"" Alloy

 

• Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

 

• Driver And Front Passenger Armrests

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Interior Trim -inc: Prima-Tex Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

 

• Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Driver Seat

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat

 

• Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

 

• Digital/Analog Display

 

• FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Power Rear Windows

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

• 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

• 1 Seatback Storage Pocket

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• Front And Rear Map Lights

 

• Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

• 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

 

• Compass

 

• Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

 

• Prima-Tex Appointed Seat Trim

 

• Illuminated Glove Box

 

• Automatic Air Conditioning

 

• Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

 

• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Air Filtration

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Rigid Cargo Cover

 

• Leatherette Door Trim Insert

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• 120 Amp Alternator

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2021 Kia Seltos LX
 99 KM
$27,860 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 68,777 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX w/...
 150,891 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message