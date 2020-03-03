Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$33,383

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4799031
  • Stock #: NV688037
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW3LW378068
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2020 Nissan Qashqai SL

 

- Integrated Roof Antenna

 

- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

 

- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

- Body-Coloured Door Handles

 

- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

- Chrome Side Windows Trim

 

- Clearcoat Paint

 

- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

- Steel Spare Wheel

 

- Black Rear Bumper

 

- Splash Guards

 

- Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

- Perimeter/Approach Lights

 

- Lip Spoiler

 

- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

- Light Tinted Glass

 

- Front License Plate Bracket

 

- LED Brakelights

 

- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

- Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

 

- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

 

- Bucket Front Seats

 

- Rigid Cargo Cover

 

- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

 

- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

 

- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

 

- Analog Display

 

- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

- Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

- Rear Cupholder

 

- Delayed Accessory Power

 

- Air Filtration

 

- Engine Immobilizer

 

- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

 

- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

- Front Cupholder

 

- Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

- Carpet Floor Trim

 

- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

- Front Map Lights

 

- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

- Systems Monitor

 

- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

- Full Cloth Headliner

 

- Outside Temp Gauge

 

- Illuminated Glove Box

 

- Day-Night Rearview Mirror

 

- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

 

- Cargo Space Lights

 

- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

- 1 12V DC Power Outlet

 

- Driver Foot Rest

 

- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

- Trip Computer

 

- Driver And Passenger Door Bins

 

- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

 

- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

- 6.39 Axle Ratio

 

- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

- Electric Power-Assist Steering

 

- 55 L Fuel Tank

 

- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4

 

- Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode

 

- Electronic Transfer Case

 

- GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)

 

- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

- Permanent Locking Hubs

 

- 110 Amp Alternator

 

- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control

 

- ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

- Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

- Side Impact Beams

 

- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

- Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Keeping Assist

 

- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

 

- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

- Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)

 

- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

 

- Rear Child Safety Locks

 

- Rear Parking Sensors

 

- Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Departure Warning

 

- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

