2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
778-319-4723
"2020 Nissan Qashqai SL
- Integrated Roof Antenna
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Door Handles
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Clearcoat Paint
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Steel Spare Wheel
- Black Rear Bumper
- Splash Guards
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Perimeter/Approach Lights
- Lip Spoiler
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Light Tinted Glass
- Front License Plate Bracket
- LED Brakelights
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Bucket Front Seats
- Rigid Cargo Cover
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Analog Display
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Rear Cupholder
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Air Filtration
- Engine Immobilizer
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Front Cupholder
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Map Lights
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Systems Monitor
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside Temp Gauge
- Illuminated Glove Box
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Cargo Space Lights
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Driver Foot Rest
- Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Trip Computer
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 6.39 Axle Ratio
- Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 55 L Fuel Tank
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
- Electronic Transfer Case
- GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Permanent Locking Hubs
- 110 Amp Alternator
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
- ABS And Driveline Traction Control
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Side Impact Beams
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Keeping Assist
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
- Rear Child Safety Locks
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) Lane Departure Warning
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
