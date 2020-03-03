Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$35,008

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764939
  • Stock #: NV844678
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC784684
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2020 Nissan Rogue SL

 

• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front

 

• Integrated Roof Antenna

 

• Variable Intermittent Wipers

 

• Steel Spare Wheel

 

• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

 

• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

 

• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

 

• LED Brakelights

 

• Splash Guards

 

• Clearcoat Paint

 

• Body-Coloured Front Bumper

 

• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

 

• Lip Spoiler

 

• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

 

• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

 

• Front License Plate Bracket

 

• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

 

• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

 

• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

 

• Cargo Area Concealed Storage

 

• Front Cupholder

 

• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

 

• Carpet Floor Trim

 

• Air Filtration

 

• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

 

• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

 

• Driver Foot Rest

 

• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

 

• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Perimeter Alarm

 

• Engine Immobilizer

 

• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

 

• Glove Box

 

• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

 

• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

 

• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

 

• Cargo Space Lights

 

• Delayed Accessory Power

 

• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

 

• Trip Computer

 

• Rear Cupholder

 

• 3 12V DC Power Outlets

 

• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

 

• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

 

• Full Carpet Floor Covering

 

• Outside Temp Gauge

 

• Analog Display

 

• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

 

• Systems Monitor

 

• Full Cloth Headliner

 

• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

 

• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

 

• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• Battery w/Run Down Protection

 

• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

 

• Permanent Locking Hubs

 

• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

 

• 5.694 Axle Ratio

 

• Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode

 

• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

 

• 110 Amp Alternator

 

• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

 

• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

 

• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

 

• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

 

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

 

• ABS And Driveline Traction Control

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

 

• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

 

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

 

• Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

 

• Airbag Occupancy Sensor

 

• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

 

• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

 

• Side Impact Beams

 

• Rear Child Safety Locks

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

