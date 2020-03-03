2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4
"2020 Nissan Rogue SL
• 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
• Integrated Roof Antenna
• Variable Intermittent Wipers
• Steel Spare Wheel
• Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
• Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
• Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
• LED Brakelights
• Splash Guards
• Clearcoat Paint
• Body-Coloured Front Bumper
• Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
• Lip Spoiler
• Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
• Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
• Front License Plate Bracket
• Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
• Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
• Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
• Cargo Area Concealed Storage
• Front Cupholder
• HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
• Carpet Floor Trim
• Air Filtration
• 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
• Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
• Driver Foot Rest
• Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
• Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Perimeter Alarm
• Engine Immobilizer
• Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
• Glove Box
• Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
• Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
• Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
• Cargo Space Lights
• Delayed Accessory Power
• Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
• Trip Computer
• Rear Cupholder
• 3 12V DC Power Outlets
• Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
• Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
• Full Carpet Floor Covering
• Outside Temp Gauge
• Analog Display
• Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
• Systems Monitor
• Full Cloth Headliner
• Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
• Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
• Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
• Battery w/Run Down Protection
• Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
• Permanent Locking Hubs
• Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
• 5.694 Axle Ratio
• Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
• Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
• 110 Amp Alternator
• Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
• Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
• Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
• Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
• ABS And Driveline Traction Control
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
• Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
• Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
• Airbag Occupancy Sensor
• Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
• Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
• Side Impact Beams
• Rear Child Safety Locks
