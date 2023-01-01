Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

98,943 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487223
  • Stock #: 23-795A
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT7LG157124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-795A
  • Mileage 98,943 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 150,186 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon SLE
 16 KM
$83,249 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 213,720 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory