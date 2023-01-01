Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a rugged and versatile full-size pickup truck designed for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to performance and functionality. Boasting a distinctive exterior, this truck is ready for action with its bold grille, strong lines, and a robust bed for all your hauling needs. Under the hood, the Silverado 1500 Custom packs a punch with its powerful engine, likely a V8, delivering ample horsepower and torque. Whether youre tackling tough jobs or hitting the open road, this truck is engineered to handle a variety of tasks with ease. The Custom trim emphasizes practicality without sacrificing style. Its interior features durable materials and a straightforward layout, offering comfort and functionality for both the driver and passengers. The spacious cabin accommodates a variety of needs, making it suitable for work or play. Equipped with essential technology, the 2021 Silverado 1500 Custom includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen display, and smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with your digital life. This truck is built for convenience, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained on the go. Safety is a priority in the Silverado 1500 Custom, with features such as a robust frame, airbags, and advanced driver-assistance systems to enhance overall security on the road. In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a reliable and capable pickup truck that offers a perfect blend of power, practicality, and style. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this truck is designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

28,817 KM

Details Description Features

$50,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYBEF5MZ420891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-152A
  • Mileage 28,817 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a rugged and versatile full-size pickup truck designed for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to performance and functionality. Boasting a distinctive exterior, this truck is ready for action with its bold grille, strong lines, and a robust bed for all your hauling needs.

Under the hood, the Silverado 1500 Custom packs a punch with its powerful engine, likely a V8, delivering ample horsepower and torque. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or hitting the open road, this truck is engineered to handle a variety of tasks with ease.

The Custom trim emphasizes practicality without sacrificing style. Its interior features durable materials and a straightforward layout, offering comfort and functionality for both the driver and passengers. The spacious cabin accommodates a variety of needs, making it suitable for work or play.

Equipped with essential technology, the 2021 Silverado 1500 Custom includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen display, and smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with your digital life. This truck is built for convenience, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained on the go.

Safety is a priority in the Silverado 1500 Custom, with features such as a robust frame, airbags, and advanced driver-assistance systems to enhance overall security on the road.

In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a reliable and capable pickup truck that offers a perfect blend of power, practicality, and style. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this truck is designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 29,464 KM $74,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Ford F-150 XL 76,903 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Kelowna, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 18,564 KM $68,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500