$50,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$50,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24-152A
- Mileage 28,817 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a rugged and versatile full-size pickup truck designed for those who appreciate a no-nonsense approach to performance and functionality. Boasting a distinctive exterior, this truck is ready for action with its bold grille, strong lines, and a robust bed for all your hauling needs.
Under the hood, the Silverado 1500 Custom packs a punch with its powerful engine, likely a V8, delivering ample horsepower and torque. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or hitting the open road, this truck is engineered to handle a variety of tasks with ease.
The Custom trim emphasizes practicality without sacrificing style. Its interior features durable materials and a straightforward layout, offering comfort and functionality for both the driver and passengers. The spacious cabin accommodates a variety of needs, making it suitable for work or play.
Equipped with essential technology, the 2021 Silverado 1500 Custom includes a user-friendly infotainment system, touchscreen display, and smartphone connectivity for seamless integration with your digital life. This truck is built for convenience, ensuring that you stay connected and entertained on the go.
Safety is a priority in the Silverado 1500 Custom, with features such as a robust frame, airbags, and advanced driver-assistance systems to enhance overall security on the road.
In summary, the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom is a reliable and capable pickup truck that offers a perfect blend of power, practicality, and style. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this truck is designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit
Email Okanagan Drives Credit
Okanagan Drives Credit
Call Dealer
250-448-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-448-2244