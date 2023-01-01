Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

22,831 KM

Details Description Features

$89,998

+ tax & licensing
$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

HIGH COUNTRY

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$89,998

+ taxes & licensing

22,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10212285
  Stock #: P23-773
  VIN: 1GNSKTKL1MR187771

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 22,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience ultimate comfort and entertainment in this 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country with our premium features. Indulge in the luxury of heated/cooled seats, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the weather. More features including head up display, surround vision, vehicle health management, front and rear park assist and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

