2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
HIGH COUNTRY
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
- Listing ID: 10212285
- Stock #: P23-773
- VIN: 1GNSKTKL1MR187771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 22,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience ultimate comfort and entertainment in this 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country with our premium features. Indulge in the luxury of heated/cooled seats, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the weather. More features including head up display, surround vision, vehicle health management, front and rear park assist and more. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
