More information to come

2021 Ford F-150

45,827 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

45,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5MKE13316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,827 KM

Vehicle Description

More information to come

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 Ford F-150