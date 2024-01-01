Menu
Account
Sign In
*CALL FOR PRICE*

2021 Ford F-450

114,693 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-450

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-450

Lariat

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W4DT1MED36181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,693 KM

Vehicle Description

*CALL FOR PRICE*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Kelowna, BC
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 105,741 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 82,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport 97,666 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-450