Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Canyon

74,318 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation Standard

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Canyon

Elevation Standard

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,318KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635606
  • Stock #: P23-1060
  • VIN: 1GTG5BEN1M1231473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-1060
  • Mileage 74,318 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 GMC Canyon is a versatile midsize pickup truck designed for those who require a blend of rugged capability and everyday practicality. With a stylish and modern exterior, the Canyon offers a range of engine options, including a fuel-efficient diesel variant, ensuring you have the power you need for your tasks. Its well-appointed interior features advanced technology, offering a comfortable and connected driving experience. The Canyon's handling and towing capabilities make it an ideal choice for both work and play, while its compact size allows for easy maneuverability in various driving conditions. Whether you're hauling cargo or embarking on outdoor adventures, the 2021 GMC Canyon is a capable and dependable choice in the midsize truck segment.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4X2
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 152,411 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Pl...
 63,653 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 149,400 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory