The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE double cab strikes a balance between capability and comfort, offering a versatile solution for both work and everyday driving needs. This mid-level trim of the popular Sierra lineup features a spacious double cab configuration, providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Under the hood, it is powered by a range of efficient yet powerful engine options, ensuring reliable performance for various tasks. The SLE trim enhances the Sierras appeal with a blend of practical features and modern conveniences, including advanced technology and connectivity options. With its combination of rugged capability and refined amenities, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE double cab stands as a versatile choice for discerning truck enthusiasts.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

20,780 KM

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR9CED9MZ432419

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-159A
  • Mileage 20,780 KM

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE double cab strikes a balance between capability and comfort, offering a versatile solution for both work and everyday driving needs. This mid-level trim of the popular Sierra lineup features a spacious double cab configuration, providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Under the hood, it is powered by a range of efficient yet powerful engine options, ensuring reliable performance for various tasks. The SLE trim enhances the Sierra's appeal with a blend of practical features and modern conveniences, including advanced technology and connectivity options. With its combination of rugged capability and refined amenities, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE double cab stands as a versatile choice for discerning truck enthusiasts.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information.

4x4
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 GMC Sierra 1500