The 2021 GMC Terrain SLE presents a compelling blend of style, versatility, and modern technology in the compact SUV segment. Designed to offer a balanced mix of efficiency and performance, the Terrain SLE is well-suited for urban commuting and weekend adventures alike. Under the hood, a choice of efficient yet capable engines provides a responsive driving experience, complemented by smooth handling and a comfortable ride quality. The exterior of the Terrain SLE exudes a confident and contemporary presence, while the interior offers a thoughtfully designed cabin with ample space for passengers and cargo. Advanced technology features, including a user-friendly infotainment system and a suite of driver-assistance technologies, enhance both convenience and safety on the road. With its practicality, refined design, and a focus on driver-centric amenities, the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE stands out as a versatile and well-rounded choice in the compact SUV market.

2021 GMC Terrain

59,239 KM

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV9ML355053

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-1124A
  • Mileage 59,239 KM

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 GMC Terrain