Location
KOT Auto Group
1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9
250 491-9467
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,106 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition is a special trim designed to offer a blend of bold styling and practical features
tailored for Canadian drivers seeking a distinctive compact SUV. Performance & Powertrain Engine : 2.4L inline-4 GDI DOHC Power : 181 hp @ 6
000 rpm Transmission : 6-speed automatic with overdrive Drivetrain : All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Fuel Type : Regular gasoline Fuel Economy : City: 11.0 L/100 km Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Combined: 10.1 L/100 km CO Emissions : 241 g/km Key Features Exterior : Glossy black mesh grille RAYS 19 alloy wheels LED headlights and tail lights Heated side mirrors with available LED side repeaters Roof side rails Interior & Comfort : Automatic air conditioning Integrated navigation system Smart Power Liftgate Cruise control with Smart Cruise Control (SCC) adaptive Safety : 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Side seat-mounted airbags Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd rows Airbag occupancy sensor Driveline traction control Dimensions & Capacity Seating Capacity : 5 passengers Cargo Volume : Behind 2nd row: 31.0 cu ft With rear seats folded: 61.9 cu ft Overall Dimensions : Length: 176.4 inches Width: 72.8 inches Height: 64.8 inches Wheelbase: 105.1 inches Curb Weight : Approximately 3
309 lbs The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition stands out with its unique design elements and a suite of features aimed at enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Its combination of performance
and safety features makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a stylish yet practical compact SUV.
http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id12324424.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
