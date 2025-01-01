Menu
<p>The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition is a special trim designed to offer a blend of bold styling and practical features</p> <p> tailored for Canadian drivers seeking a distinctive compact SUV. Performance & Powertrain Engine : 2.4L inline-4 GDI DOHC Power : 181 hp @ 6</p> <p>000 rpm Transmission : 6-speed automatic with overdrive Drivetrain : All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Fuel Type : Regular gasoline Fuel Economy : City: 11.0 L/100 km Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Combined: 10.1 L/100 km CO Emissions : 241 g/km Key Features Exterior : Glossy black mesh grille RAYS 19 alloy wheels LED headlights and tail lights Heated side mirrors with available LED side repeaters Roof side rails Interior & Comfort : Automatic air conditioning Integrated navigation system Smart Power Liftgate Cruise control with Smart Cruise Control (SCC) adaptive Safety : 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Side seat-mounted airbags Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd rows Airbag occupancy sensor Driveline traction control Dimensions & Capacity Seating Capacity : 5 passengers Cargo Volume : Behind 2nd row: 31.0 cu ft With rear seats folded: 61.9 cu ft Overall Dimensions : Length: 176.4 inches Width: 72.8 inches Height: 64.8 inches Wheelbase: 105.1 inches Curb Weight : Approximately 3</p> <p>309 lbs The 2021 Hyundai Tucson Urban Edition stands out with its unique design elements and a suite of features aimed at enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Its combination of performance</p> <p> and safety features makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a stylish yet practical compact SUV.</p> <a href=http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id12324424.html>http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id12324424.html</a>

2021 Hyundai Tucson

23,106 KM

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Urban Edition LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! BLINDSPOT!NO ACCIDENT!

12577667

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Urban Edition LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! BLINDSPOT!NO ACCIDENT!

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,106KM
VIN KM8J3CAL0MU373376

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,106 KM

http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson-2021-id12324424.html

000 rpm Torque : 175 lb-ft @ 4

Kelowna Hyundai

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

2021 Hyundai Tucson