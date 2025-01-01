Menu
91,836 KM

Preferred APPLE CARPLAY! LANE KEEP ASSIST! NO ACCIDENT!

Preferred APPLE CARPLAY! LANE KEEP ASSIST! NO ACCIDENT!

KOT Auto Group

1638 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2B9

250 491-9467

VIN KMHRC8A39MU064523

  Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # UU064523
  Mileage 91,836 KM

The 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred is a well-equipped subcompact SUV that offers a compelling blend of practicality


and valueparticularly suited for urban driving in places like Kelowna. Powertrain & Performance Engine : 1.6L Smartstream G1.6 DPI inline-4 Horsepower : 121 hp @ 6


500 rpm Transmission : Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drivetrain : Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Efficiency : 7.9 L/100 km city


7.5 L/100 km combined The Venue Preferred delivers smooth acceleration and is particularly adept at city commuting


with the Sport mode enhancing responsiveness when needed. Key Features Infotainment : 8 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


rearview camera with dynamic guidelines These features contribute to the Venue's reputation for offering advanced technology and safety in an affordable package. Interior & Practicality Despite its compact size


the Venue offers a surprisingly spacious interior with ample headroom and a generous cargo area of 18.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Safety Ratings The 2021 Venue has received favorable safety ratings


including Good scores in various crash tests conducted by the IIHS. *VSA Licensed. Prices do not include GST/PST


$399 3 Year tire and rim warranty. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; prices


http://www.kelownahyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Venue-2021-id12324427.html

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

technology
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
kilometers
options
and accessories are subject to change/human error. Please verify any information
questions
$699 Admin Fee
or concerns with the friendly & knowledgeable staff at Kelowna Hyundai.
300 rpm Torque : 113 lb-ft @ 4
7.0 L/100 km highway
Driver Attention Warning Additional Features : Blind-Spot Collision Warning

2021 Hyundai Venue