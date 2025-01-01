$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred APPLE CARPLAY! LANE KEEP ASSIST! NO ACCIDENT!
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UU064523
- Mileage 91,836 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred is a well-equipped subcompact SUV that offers a compelling blend of practicality
and valueparticularly suited for urban driving in places like Kelowna. Powertrain & Performance Engine : 1.6L Smartstream G1.6 DPI inline-4 Horsepower : 121 hp @ 6
500 rpm Transmission : Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Drivetrain : Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Fuel Efficiency : 7.9 L/100 km city
7.5 L/100 km combined The Venue Preferred delivers smooth acceleration and is particularly adept at city commuting
with the Sport mode enhancing responsiveness when needed. Key Features Infotainment : 8 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
rearview camera with dynamic guidelines These features contribute to the Venue's reputation for offering advanced technology and safety in an affordable package. Interior & Practicality Despite its compact size
the Venue offers a surprisingly spacious interior with ample headroom and a generous cargo area of 18.7 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Safety Ratings The 2021 Venue has received favorable safety ratings
The 2021 Venue has received favorable safety ratings, including Good scores in various crash tests conducted by the IIHS.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
