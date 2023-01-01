$50,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$50,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1016A
- Mileage 21,655 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, with just 21,979 kilometers on the odometer, epitomizes the perfect blend of off-road prowess and refined versatility. This iconic SUV embraces the classic Jeep design with its distinctive seven-slot grille and rugged exterior features. Powered by a robust engine, likely the 3.6-liter V6, the Wrangler Sahara ensures a commanding performance on and off the road.
Its four-door configuration, denoted by the "Unlimited" designation, provides practicality and convenience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and adventurous getaways. With a meticulously crafted interior, the Sahara trim offers a harmonious mix of modern technology and comfort. Expect premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and a driver-centric cockpit that enhances the overall driving experience.
Whether navigating urban landscapes or conquering challenging terrains, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with low mileage assures a thrilling ride, combining rugged capability with refined features for those who appreciate both adventure and comfort.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
Vehicle Features
