The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, with just 21,979 kilometers on the odometer, epitomizes the perfect blend of off-road prowess and refined versatility. This iconic SUV embraces the classic Jeep design with its distinctive seven-slot grille and rugged exterior features. Powered by a robust engine, likely the 3.6-liter V6, the Wrangler Sahara ensures a commanding performance on and off the road. Its four-door configuration, denoted by the Unlimited designation, provides practicality and convenience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and adventurous getaways. With a meticulously crafted interior, the Sahara trim offers a harmonious mix of modern technology and comfort. Expect premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and a driver-centric cockpit that enhances the overall driving experience. Whether navigating urban landscapes or conquering challenging terrains, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with low mileage assures a thrilling ride, combining rugged capability with refined features for those who appreciate both adventure and comfort.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

21,655 KM

$50,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG3MW865899

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1016A
  • Mileage 21,655 KM

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, with just 21,979 kilometers on the odometer, epitomizes the perfect blend of off-road prowess and refined versatility. This iconic SUV embraces the classic Jeep design with its distinctive seven-slot grille and rugged exterior features. Powered by a robust engine, likely the 3.6-liter V6, the Wrangler Sahara ensures a commanding performance on and off the road.

Its four-door configuration, denoted by the "Unlimited" designation, provides practicality and convenience, making it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and adventurous getaways. With a meticulously crafted interior, the Sahara trim offers a harmonious mix of modern technology and comfort. Expect premium materials, advanced infotainment systems, and a driver-centric cockpit that enhances the overall driving experience.

Whether navigating urban landscapes or conquering challenging terrains, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara with low mileage assures a thrilling ride, combining rugged capability with refined features for those who appreciate both adventure and comfort.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information.

4x4
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

$50,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 Jeep Wrangler