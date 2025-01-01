$45,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
4xe RUBICON
Location
KOT Auto Group
2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4
250 861-1040
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,261KM
VIN 1C4JJXR66MW675565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,261 KM
Vehicle Description
http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/Jeep-Wrangler_4xe-2021-id12531802.html
2021 Jeep Wrangler