2021 Land Rover Range Rover

21,130 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 WESTMINSTER

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 WESTMINSTER

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10525299
  Stock #: P23-905A
  VIN: SALGS5SE4MA416544

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P23-905A
  • Mileage 21,130 KM

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Westminster is the embodiment of automotive luxury and off-road prowess. This flagship SUV combines timeless elegance with cutting-edge performance. Its striking exterior features distinctive Range Rover design elements, such as the iconic floating roof and signature grille.

Under the hood, a robust P525 V8 engine delivers effortless power and acceleration, ensuring that it's as capable on the highway as it is off-road. The Range Rover P525 Westminster's spacious and meticulously crafted interior is adorned with premium materials, plush leather seats, and state-of-the-art technology, creating a cocoon of comfort and sophistication for its occupants.

With its advanced four-wheel-drive system, adaptive air suspension, and a suite of off-road driving modes, this Range Rover is equally at home in rugged terrains as it is on city streets. The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Westminster offers a truly elevated driving experience, seamlessly blending opulence with adventure.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

4x4
8 speed automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

