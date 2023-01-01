$CALL+ tax & licensing
250-448-2244
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
P525 WESTMINSTER
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
- Listing ID: 10525299
- Stock #: P23-905A
- VIN: SALGS5SE4MA416544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P23-905A
- Mileage 21,130 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Westminster is the embodiment of automotive luxury and off-road prowess. This flagship SUV combines timeless elegance with cutting-edge performance. Its striking exterior features distinctive Range Rover design elements, such as the iconic floating roof and signature grille.
Under the hood, a robust P525 V8 engine delivers effortless power and acceleration, ensuring that it's as capable on the highway as it is off-road. The Range Rover P525 Westminster's spacious and meticulously crafted interior is adorned with premium materials, plush leather seats, and state-of-the-art technology, creating a cocoon of comfort and sophistication for its occupants.
With its advanced four-wheel-drive system, adaptive air suspension, and a suite of off-road driving modes, this Range Rover is equally at home in rugged terrains as it is on city streets. The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Westminster offers a truly elevated driving experience, seamlessly blending opulence with adventure.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information.
Vehicle Features
