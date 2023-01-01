$35,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,268 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Subaru WRX Sport with a manual transmission is a performance-oriented sedan that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With its rally-inspired roots, this sports sedan combines sharp, dynamic styling with turbocharged power under the hood.
The WRX Sport's manual transmission enhances the driving engagement, allowing enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the driving experience. The precise gearbox complements the car's sport-tuned suspension and responsive steering, making every twist and turn an exciting adventure.
Underneath the hood, the WRX Sport packs a punch with its turbocharged engine, providing ample horsepower and torque for spirited acceleration. The symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, a hallmark of Subaru's performance lineup, ensures exceptional traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions.
Inside the cabin, the WRX Sport balances its sporty nature with comfort and practicality. Supportive sport seats, a driver-centric cockpit, and modern technology features create an inviting and functional interior. The integration of advanced infotainment and safety features ensures that the driver stays connected and confident on the road.
From its aggressive exterior design to its performance-oriented manual transmission, the 2021 Subaru WRX Sport caters to driving enthusiasts who seek a thrilling and engaging ride without compromising daily practicality. This sedan embodies the spirit of the open road, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize performance and driving enjoyment.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Okanagan Drives Credit
