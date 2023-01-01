Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Subaru WRX Sport with a manual transmission is a performance-oriented sedan that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With its rally-inspired roots, this sports sedan combines sharp, dynamic styling with turbocharged power under the hood. The WRX Sports manual transmission enhances the driving engagement, allowing enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the driving experience. The precise gearbox complements the cars sport-tuned suspension and responsive steering, making every twist and turn an exciting adventure. Underneath the hood, the WRX Sport packs a punch with its turbocharged engine, providing ample horsepower and torque for spirited acceleration. The symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, a hallmark of Subarus performance lineup, ensures exceptional traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions. Inside the cabin, the WRX Sport balances its sporty nature with comfort and practicality. Supportive sport seats, a driver-centric cockpit, and modern technology features create an inviting and functional interior. The integration of advanced infotainment and safety features ensures that the driver stays connected and confident on the road. From its aggressive exterior design to its performance-oriented manual transmission, the 2021 Subaru WRX Sport caters to driving enthusiasts who seek a thrilling and engaging ride without compromising daily practicality. This sedan embodies the spirit of the open road, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize performance and driving enjoyment. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2021 Subaru WRX

64,268 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

  1. 10665720
  2. 10665720
  3. 10665720
  4. 10665720
  5. 10665720
  6. 10665720
  7. 10665720
  8. 10665720
  9. 10665720
  10. 10665720
  11. 10665720
  12. 10665720
  13. 10665720
  14. 10665720
  15. 10665720
  16. 10665720
  17. 10665720
  18. 10665720
  19. 10665720
  20. 10665720
  21. 10665720
  22. 10665720
  23. 10665720
  24. 10665720
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,268KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1Z64M9809993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,268 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Subaru WRX Sport with a manual transmission is a performance-oriented sedan that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With its rally-inspired roots, this sports sedan combines sharp, dynamic styling with turbocharged power under the hood.

The WRX Sport's manual transmission enhances the driving engagement, allowing enthusiasts to fully immerse themselves in the driving experience. The precise gearbox complements the car's sport-tuned suspension and responsive steering, making every twist and turn an exciting adventure.

Underneath the hood, the WRX Sport packs a punch with its turbocharged engine, providing ample horsepower and torque for spirited acceleration. The symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, a hallmark of Subaru's performance lineup, ensures exceptional traction and stability, making it well-suited for various driving conditions.

Inside the cabin, the WRX Sport balances its sporty nature with comfort and practicality. Supportive sport seats, a driver-centric cockpit, and modern technology features create an inviting and functional interior. The integration of advanced infotainment and safety features ensures that the driver stays connected and confident on the road.

From its aggressive exterior design to its performance-oriented manual transmission, the 2021 Subaru WRX Sport caters to driving enthusiasts who seek a thrilling and engaging ride without compromising daily practicality. This sedan embodies the spirit of the open road, making it an ideal choice for those who prioritize performance and driving enjoyment.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2021 Subaru WRX SPORT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Subaru WRX SPORT 64,268 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 44,631 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali 155,822 KM $75,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru WRX