Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

48,195 KM

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

48,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTERU5JR5M5860602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1017A
  • Mileage 48,195 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Base is a rugged and dependable midsize SUV designed for adventure seekers and off-road enthusiasts. With its iconic boxy exterior, the 4Runner exudes a robust and purposeful aesthetic. The front grille and bold wheel arches contribute to its powerful and off-road-ready appearance.

Underneath its tough exterior, the 4Runner Base is equipped with a potent 4.0-liter V6 engine, delivering ample horsepower and torque. This SUV's body-on-frame construction and available four-wheel-drive system make it well-suited for tackling a variety of terrains, from city streets to challenging off-road trails.

Inside the cabin, the 4Runner Base maintains a functional and user-friendly design. The interior is spacious, accommodating up to five passengers, and features durable materials suitable for an active lifestyle. The versatile cargo space can be adapted to carry outdoor gear or luggage, making it an ideal companion for road trips and outdoor adventures.

Technological features in the 4Runner include a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, providing connectivity and entertainment options on the go. Safety features such as Toyota's Safety Sense P, which includes pre-collision systems and adaptive cruise control, enhance the overall driving experience and contribute to passenger safety.

In summary, the 2021 Toyota 4Runner Base stands out as a reliable and capable SUV, perfect for those who prioritize off-road capabilities and seek a versatile vehicle for both daily commuting and weekend adventures.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

