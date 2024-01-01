Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab offers the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. With its robust design and legendary Toyota reliability, this versatile pickup truck is built to tackle both urban streets and off-road trails with ease. The Double Cab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. Equipped with advanced safety features and innovative technology, the 2021 Tacoma Double Cab ensures a confident and enjoyable driving experience wherever the road may lead. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2021 Toyota Tacoma

23,017 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,017KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4MX067310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-198A
  • Mileage 23,017 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab offers the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. With its robust design and legendary Toyota reliability, this versatile pickup truck is built to tackle both urban streets and off-road trails with ease. The Double Cab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. Equipped with advanced safety features and innovative technology, the 2021 Tacoma Double Cab ensures a confident and enjoyable driving experience wherever the road may lead.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Toyota Tacoma 23,017 KM $51,998 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-250 XLT for sale in Kelowna, BC
2008 Ford F-250 XLT 229,542 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS 89,002 KM $40,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma