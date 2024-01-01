$51,998+ tax & licensing
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
$51,998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24-198A
- Mileage 23,017 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab offers the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern comfort. With its robust design and legendary Toyota reliability, this versatile pickup truck is built to tackle both urban streets and off-road trails with ease. The Double Cab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. Equipped with advanced safety features and innovative technology, the 2021 Tacoma Double Cab ensures a confident and enjoyable driving experience wherever the road may lead.
$695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD
