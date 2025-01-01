Menu
well-cared for 2021 Volkswagen Golf? This is it. You can tell this 2021 Volkswagen Golf has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 49,206km and appears with a showroom shine. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.

2021 Volkswagen Golf

49,206 KM

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

12675177

2021 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

KOT Auto Group

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

250 861-1040

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,206KM
VIN 3VWG57AU4MM014011

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UM014011
  • Mileage 49,206 KM

http://www.okanagandodge.com/used/Volkswagen-Golf-2021-id12450562.html

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Okanagan Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2690 BC-97, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J4

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

KOT Auto Group

250 861-1040

2021 Volkswagen Golf